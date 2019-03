Winthrop Edward Hom February 21, 1958 - February 19, 2019 San Diego Winthrop Edward Hom passed away on February 19, 2019, two days before his 61st birthday. The son of Tom and the late Dorothy Hom, he was born in Culiacn, Mexico, and was a longtime San Diegan. The only boy of six children, Winthrop graduated from San Diego High School and later San Diego State University with a BA in Business Finance. Winthrop was a general contractor and built apartment buildings. He also owned and operated produce businesses including one at the old Farmer's Bazaar in the Western Metal Building. Winnie, as friends and family referred to him, was an artist and a gifted musician. He enjoyed surfing and camping. He is survived by his children, Julia, Tommy, and Leilani; his father, Tom; and second mother, Loretta; and his sisters (brothers-in-law), Nora (Will), Gayle, Phyllis (David), Jennifer (Leo) and Cindy (Brian); and eight nieces and two nephews. A Celebration of Winthrop's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Chinese Community Church, 4998 Via Valarta, San Diego. Donations in memory of Winthrop may be made by checks written to "The San Diego Foundation on behalf of Winthrop Edward Hom Fund", and mailed to The San Diego Foundation, 2508 Historic Decatur Rd., Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92106. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary