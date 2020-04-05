Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wm. Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wm. Ian Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wm. Ian Anderson Obituary
Wm. Ian Anderson Solana Beach Ian Anderson, beloved husband of June E. Anderson, passed away March 28th, 2020 in Solana Beach, California. He was a YMCA Director for 37 years. Ian leaves behind his sons: Stuart (Suzanne) of Las Vegas, NV, Douglas (Kim) of Lakewood, CA, and Keith of Solana Beach, CA. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Erik, Heather, Kelly, Chad, Amy, Ginnette and Kyle, as well as his great-grandchildren: Graysen, Sophia, Nico, Easton, and Tristan. August 20, 1923 - March 28, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wm.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -