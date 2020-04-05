|
Wm. Ian Anderson Solana Beach Ian Anderson, beloved husband of June E. Anderson, passed away March 28th, 2020 in Solana Beach, California. He was a YMCA Director for 37 years. Ian leaves behind his sons: Stuart (Suzanne) of Las Vegas, NV, Douglas (Kim) of Lakewood, CA, and Keith of Solana Beach, CA. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Erik, Heather, Kelly, Chad, Amy, Ginnette and Kyle, as well as his great-grandchildren: Graysen, Sophia, Nico, Easton, and Tristan. August 20, 1923 - March 28, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020