Wulfran



Louis Charles



Trenet

November 17, 1970 - October 24, 2020

San Diego

Mrs. Martha Trenet and her grandchildren, Lisa Smiarowski, Mr. Maurice Khardine, Mr. Pascal Armand, Lora Casorati, and his friends, have the pain of telling you the death of Wulfran Louis Charles Trenet.Arrived at the Scripps Mem. San Diego Hospital after sunning our lives, Wulfran went away peacefully on October 24, 2020.My complicit son, a dear friend every day with his love, his kindness, his loyaltyand his sincerity, he enriched our lives.Hard-working and courageous, He was beloved by all, him who liked to help his fellow man.Loyal and generous, nobody will forget his outstretched hands to others, it is ourturn to join ours to pay tribute to him.Now, up there, he is playing with happiness his music to his father Claude Trenetand his uncle Charles Trenet who loved him so much.



