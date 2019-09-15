|
Wynton Gerald Shaw January 10, 1929 - September 1, 2019 ESCONDIDO Age 90, Born to Gerald and Della Shaw in Long Creek, Oregon, eldest of five children.Dr. Shaw is survived by wife, Darlene of 69 years, two sisters, Sarah Spaulding, Marcene Halverson, three children, Doreen Shaw-Wentland, Dyanne Cogley, and Robert Shaw, twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His daughter, Janelle Teichman, brother, Melvin Shaw, sister, Carol Morrill preceded him in death.Dr. Shaw practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology for 31 years at Palomar Hospital, delivering over 10 thousand babies during his career.Dr. Shaw will forever be remembered as a Christian gentleman who loved God and family. Our Lives have been blessed by knowing Dr. Shaw.Celebration of Life Sabbath September 21, 2019, at 3 pm. Escondido Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1305 Deodar Road, Escondido, California 92026.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019