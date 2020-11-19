Yukio Kawamoto

November 19, 1925 - November 2, 2020

San Diego

Yukio "Jack" Kawamoto passed away peacefully at home with his family on November 2, 2020. He was born in San Diego on November 19, 1925. His father was a fisherman and his mother worked in a cannery. He had one older brother and four sisters. Prior to WWII, Yukio attended schools in San Diego. In April 1942, he, along with his family and other Japanese and Japanese-American citizens, were interned at Poston War Relocation Center, Camp III, Poston, Arizona. He was interned for four years by the US Government. In Poston he continued his high school education and graduated in June of 1944.Upon returning to San Diego after the War, Yuki began a federal civil service career in 1947 working for the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton. In 1949 he transferred to Naval Station, North Island working as a supply systems analyst and computer systems analyst until retirement in 1980. He was a faithful member of the Buddhist Temple and a part-time office worker at the church. Yuki was a board member of the Japanese American Historical Society of San Diego. He and his wife Mits spoke to students in schools and libraries about the prejudice and injustices suffered by the Japanese and Japanese-Americans during WWII. Yukio married Mitsuko Mayumi in 1958 and raised three sons, Michael, Jon and Robert. He loved taking his family camping. His other hobbies were bowling and deep-sea fishing, and he was a passionate crossword puzzle fan. He loved watching SDSU Aztecs sporting events, the SD Padres and the SD Chargers. It was a very sad day when their oldest son, Michael, passed away in 2003 from brain cancer. In retirement, Yuki took up woodworking and made many items that have become collectible memories for family and friends. Some beloved items he made were two beautiful rocking horses for his grandchildren, one of which has now been passed on and played with by his two great-grandchildren. He loved his five grandchildren and had fun taking them places and watching them grow up. He was also very excited to be a great-grandpa!He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mitsuko; his son Jon and wife Carrie, their two daughters Mia and Carly; his son Robert and wife Karen, their three children, Kelley Starr, Alex, and Rebecca, and Kelley's husband Matt Starr and their two children Noah and Madison Starr; sisters Fusa Shimizu and Kaz Ishida; brother-in-law Jimmy Mayumi, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all.A private memorial service is being planned. Memorial gifts in his name may be made to the Buddhist Temple of San Diego or the Japanese American Historical Society of San Diego.



