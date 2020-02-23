|
|
Yvonne Oliver Brownlee May 6, 1930 - February 12, 2020 San Diego Yvonne Oliver Brownlee passed away on February 12, 2020. She was 89 years old. Yvonne was born in Washington State and grew up in the East Bay section of the San Francisco Bay area.She is survived by her sons, Todd and Jeff Brownlee; grandchildren, Kevin, Shannon, Heather, and Amber Brownlee; daughters-in-law, Jackie and Merle Brownlee, as well as many other friends and relatives.Yvonne was a teacher for the Vista Unified School District for 26 years. Before that, she taught school in northern California. Early in her career, Yvonne worked for the United States Department of Defense, teaching the children of American service personnel in Japan.Yvonne was an avid reader. She was very interested in the natural world and read much in the popular science genre. She also enjoyed gardening and working around her home. Yvonne was also an animal lover and over the years, adopted numerous cats and dogs. She also enjoyed travel visiting many locations throughout the world.More than anything, Yvonne enjoyed being of service to others. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. No sacrifice was too great for her children and grandchildren. As a teacher, Yvonne worked tirelessly on behalf of her students. Well into her seventies, she delivered meals to other senior citizens through the meals on wheels program.Yvonne will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know this remarkable woman.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020