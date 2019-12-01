|
|
Yvonne Silva Berberet September 21, 1938 - November 17, 2019 San Diego, California San Diego lost a beloved "Woman of Dedication" on November 17, when Yvonne Silva Berberet (Lindroth) took her final curtain call surrounded by her loving family at Sharp Coronado Hospital. Descended from several generations of paternal California ancestors who emigrated from Portugal and Mexico, and maternal ancestors who migrated to San Diego from Oklahoma in the 1920s, Yvonne was a lifelong resident of San Diego. She attended San Diego High School, married Jim Halbert as a teenager and gave birth to three lovely childrenTim, Susie, and Jackieby age 21. A third daughter, Holly, was born a few years later. Over the next 60 years Yvonne lived life to the fullest as a mother with a full-time work career, as a drama addict with fifty years filling diverse roles in local theatre, and as socialite, fundraiser, and officer with numerous civic and philanthropic organizationsG.O.L.D. Diggers cofounder, Globe Guilders, San Diego Zoo, and Angels of Aseltine, to name a few. Angels Among Us named Yvonne one of San Diego's "Women of Dedication" and she received an Aubry "Oscar" from the San Diego community theatre association. A lifelong Democrat with attitude, Yvonne believed all should share in American society's bounty with equality and dignity. On her 80th birthday, September 21, 2018, Yvonne wed Jerry Berberet, thus becoming Yvonne Silva Berberet. During their short time together, Yvonne and Jerry traveled to Africa, France, Italy, and Mexico, helping to fulfill her lifelong dream to "see the world." In addition to her children, Yvonne is survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Donations in Yvonne's memory may be made to Aseltine School, 4027 Normal St., San Diego, CA 92103. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at the Handlery Hotel (950 Hotel Circle N, San Diego) at Noon, Sunday, December 15, in the Crystal Ballroom, followed by a brunch at 1:30 pm. Her family invites her many friends to attend and to share their stories of Yvonne. Yvonne's Celebration of Life will be live streamed on YouTube at "Yvonne Silva Berberet Celebration of Life." Condolences are invited at MiramarMemorial Services.com where her obituary is posted.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019