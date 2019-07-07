San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Poway Bernardo Mortuary - FD- 1195
13243 Poway Rd
Poway, CA 92064
More Obituaries for Zenaida Ebitner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zenaida Zagala Ebitner

Zenaida Zagala Ebitner Obituary
Zenaida Zagala Ebitner December 19, 1943 - July 24, 2019 San Diego Zenaida Zagala Ebitner was born in Manila, Philippines in 1943. She was the middle child and only sister to six brothers.She is survived by her husband, Agripino "Ben", their four children, 11 grandchildren, and her brother, Wilfredo Zagala.The viewing will be July 15 and 16, 2019, at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Road, Poway, CA 92064, 4:00-8:00 PM. The funeral mass will be July 17, 2019, at St. Gregory the Great, 11451 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego, CA 92131, at 10 AM. The funeral procession to follow to the cemetery. Committal service will be 1:00-1:30 PM, at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122. For more on Zenaida's life, please visit https://www.powaybernardomortuary.net/obituary/zenaida-ebitner
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019
