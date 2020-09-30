Nelma R. Anderson 1935 - 2020 Nelma R. Anderson, age 85, died peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, 20 September 2020 in San Luis Obispo from Alzheimer's disease. Nelma was born at O'Connor Hospital in Santa Cruz, CA, to Ione and Duane Muth. The family lived in Oakland, CA, until 1941 when her dad took a job with Vultee Aircraft Co. as a technical representative. They traveled around several southern states from airfield to airfield in a 1942 Chevrolet business coupe -- Nelma in the small jump seat with her blanket, dolls, and schoolbooks. They resided in Macon, GA, for a while during the war, then moved to Fort Worth, TX, in 1945 when she was ten years old. It was in Fort Worth that she took up ice skating and became an active member of the Fort Worth Figure Skating Club. Unknown to her at the time, learning to skate well would shape her destiny. The '42 Chevy jump seat was apparently a good classroom and her mother a good teacher, because she was placed in a grade with classmates a year older than she. The family moved back to California in 1948, and they settled in San Jose. She finished Jr. high school and graduated from Lincoln High School at age 16. She wanted to go to Cal Berkeley with her best friend, Faye Burt, but her folks insisted she go to Stanford. It was there that she met her husband-to-be, Jim Anderson. They both were attending a social function between her women's residence hall and his fraternity at a local roller skating rink. She was the best skater there, so Jim asked her to skate. Dates to go ice skating at Sutro's in San Francisco followed. They fell in love and were married in Palo Alto, CA, on 16 June 1956. Jim had been commissioned an ensign in the Navy three hours earlier, so Nelma was officially a Navy wife; a role she filled beautifully for 29 years. After a honeymoon at Lake Tahoe, they drove across the U.S. to Jim's first duty station in Wash. D.C. They moved fourteen more times while Jim was in the Navy. Each time, Nelma cheerfully organized the packing of household items, never complaining about being uprooted from her friends. They had three children along the way, David in Pensacola, FL, then Holly and Karen in Oakland, CA. Nelma was a brownie and girl scout leader in Chula Vista, CA, Camarillo, CA, and Beavercreek, OH. She was also a cub scout den mother in Chula Vista and served on the planning commission for a year in Coronado, CA. She was a good seamstress and made many of the children's baby clothes as well as some of her own. Knitting, needle point, and decoupage were among her hobbies from time to time. She enjoyed golf, gardening, socializing, and giving dinner parties. Being a good sport, she learned to enjoy camping, backpacking, tennis, and two-up motorcycle riding because those were things Jim wanted to do and they could do them together. They stayed together after putting up wallpaper together in two different houses, thus passing the acid test of a strong marriage. Nelma accepted people as they were and made friends easily. She particularly enjoyed her many friends at the San Luis Obispo Country Club where she played both golf and tennis. She was on the ladies' golf team that won the WSCGA Net Team Championship in 2003. Nelma is survived by her husband James B. Anderson of San Luis Obispo, son David B. Anderson of Escondido, CA, daughter Holly A. Schmidt of Ontario, CA, daughter Karen A. Carlisle of Arroyo Grande, CA, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Nelma may be made to Central Coast Funds for Children. The family extends its sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to The Village at Sydney Creek staff for the loving care they gave Nelma during the last fifteen months of her life here on earth.



