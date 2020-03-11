Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HarrisNancy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Harris Nancy Harris, our precious and beloved Mom, Grandma, and Great Grammy, passed away February18th due to complications from a fall. She enjoyed a wonderful long life of 96 years and had many friends. She was born in Los Angeles in 1923 to Lois and Sid Nichols and attended schools in Westwood. After high school, she attended the University of Colorado in Boulder where she was an active member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Her senior year of college was spent in Mexico City studying Spanish. She and her mother enjoyed travelling throughout Mexico before returning for graduation ceremonies in Boulder. While in college, her mother and father moved to Paso Robles where her dad opened Sid Nichols Chevrolet. Nancy soon joined them in a small house in the Willow Creek area. It was in Paso Robles that Nancy would meet the love of her life, Ken Harris, who, with his father owned Truman A. Harris & Son Ford. They were married in 1948. Nancy is survived by her four children: daughter Holly Driver (Craig) and sons, Richard Harris (Tammy), John Harris, and Peter Harris (Charlotte). Other survivors include her grandchildren: Arianne Hall (Jack), Jeanette James (Matt), Steven Harris (Rosa), and Michael Harris and great grandchildren: Avery, Nolan, and Cora James and Kendall and Corbin Hall. Special thanks to her caregivers, Marilyn Mezzanatto and Mary Elston, who were considered part of the family. Nancy and Ken were Charter members of Clipper Club and were long time members of Plymouth Church. Nancy loved going on vacations; whether it was taking the family on a travel trailer trip to Mexico, Yosemite, or Yellowstone or to Hawaii, or on a cruise to Alaska, or travelling with Ken. She and Ken travelled throughout the world, sometimes with friends other times just the two of them. Nancy had many special memories of the people and places they visited. She loved the Central Coast and spending time with family and close friends at Cayucos for the 4th of July was one of her favorites. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ken in 2006. Nancy will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration Gathering on March 28th at the family residence in Paso Robles from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the Plymouth Church Youth Group at 1301 Oak Street Paso Robles or Skills USA Chapter 211 c/o Randy Canaday at Paso Robles High School.

