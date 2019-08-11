Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abraham J. Gomez. View Sign Service Information Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home 1703 Spring St Paso Robles , CA 93446 (805)-238-4383 Send Flowers Obituary

Abraham J. Gomez Abraham J. Gomez, 57, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born October 9th , 1961 in El Paso, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joaquin and Maria Gomez, his wives, Shari Rubel Gomez and Monica Leon-Gomez, and his brother-in-law Joe Quiroz. Abraham is survived by his brothers- Manuel Gomez (Irma), Leo Santana (Elizabeth), and Russ Thompson (Kacey); sisters- Mary Fell (Corry), Susan Quiroz and Patricia Caballero. His children, Cassondra (Jonathan) Godinez, Zachariah (Jessica), Alexander (Lauren), Anthony (Ana), his four grand-children, and nieces and nephews. Abraham worked at Atascadero State Hospital for 10 years as a Psychiatric Technician. He was a proud graduate of Paso High School. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his friends and family, and watching his favorite sports and beloved teams The Dodgers and Cowboys. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. At this time the Gomez family would like to thank Dr. Iman Jomaa from Pasadena for the wonderful care given to him and to Dr. Michael Lebens, Fabiola Abarca and staff, and to all his family and friends for their love and support. And for those who took time to stop by and say "hello" bringing an incredible smile to his face. His wonderful spirit and joy will be celebrated on Friday, August 16 th with a viewing and Christian Service at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home from 4pm-8pm., and Saturday August 17 th , Mass from 9.a.m- 10a.m. at San Miguel Mission and gravesite service to follow at the Paso Robles District Cemetery. The family will be hosting a reception at the San Miguel Parish Hall following the gravesite service.

