Adam Hill A man of deep conviction, courage and compassion, Adam Hill never wavered in his commitment to helping those less fortunate than himself. Born March 29, 1966, Adam C. Hill died Aug. 6, 2020, bringing to a close a life dedicated to the service of others. He was 54. At the time of his passing, Adam Hill had begun his fourth term as San Luis Obispo County's Third District Supervisor. During his time in office, Adam elevated homelessness and mental health issues as public policy priorities, knowing it wasn't politically popular but certain of his moral duty to do. Adam helped guide the county through the Great Recession, planned the county response to the coming closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, advocated for reforms at the County Jail and steadfastly represented the interests of local working-class and low-income residents in a community with some of the highest housing costs in the nation. He also championed open-space projects like the Pismo Preserve, bringing outdoor recreation to the public in an environmentally precious place that could have been developed as the exclusive enclave of the wealthy. Adam grew up in Rockaway, New Jersey and moved to San Luis Obispo County in 1995 after receiving a bachelor of arts degree in Government from the University of Maryland, a master's degree in English from Fresno State University and a master of fine arts degree in writing from Louisiana State University.He also served on the staff of then-Sen. Bill Bradley of New Jersey before turning his eyes west to the Golden State. Upon arrival, Adam embarked on a 13-year career as a teacher of literature and writing at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. During that time and into his tenure as a county supervisor (he was first elected in 2008), his interest in local civic affairs blossomed. He provided leadership and expertise to the Food Bank Coalition of SLO County, the Steering Committee of the SLO County Housing Trust Fund, the Advisory Board for the Workforce Housing Coalition, the Grover Beach Citizens Oversight Committee, the Central Coast Ag Network, and The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County. Adam held membership in the California Faculty Association, the League of Women Voters, the Union of Concerned Scientists, the National Education Association, the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers, the Tree Guild of Arroyo Grande and the Five Cities Dog Park Association. With a unique blend of energy, intelligence and optimism, Adam had a never-ending thirst for learning. He was a voracious book reader and lover of music. Adam, an ardent Giants fan, attended many spring trainings and got to see his beloved Giants win the World Series in person. He did not miss a chance to tell any Dodgers fan about that. Adam's love for animals, especially his dogs (well known in the county building), brought peacefulness and joy to Adam and those around them. What most who knew him will remember is that Adam Hill cared deeply about the issues facing his community and that he wasn't afraid to share his opinion and challenge those of others, even when it rankled. Adam leaves behind a legion of friends and admirers in his adopted home of San Luis Obispo County and in New Jersey, each of whom will remember Adam as someone who never hesitated to give help without precondition, provide a word of encouragement without prompt, or offer a defiant defense of what's right in the face of a wrong. Adam is survived by his wife, Dee Torres, her daughters Sofi, Sage and Savanah, his sister Laura Palombo, his brother-in-law Daniel Palombo and his teenage niece, Samantha Palombo. Adam now rests in peace. His fierce passion for justice and his gentle soul live on in those who knew him. We will miss him dearly.



