A.J. Wright A.J. Wright passed away peacefully at his home on August 9th. He was surrounded by his daughter and grandchildren. A.J. was born in Oklahoma in 1931 and moved to California when he was a small boy. In California, he graduated from Tulare Union High School, honored his country by serving in the Navy and eventually settled on the central coast where he and his wife established a successful construction business nearly 50 years ago. He was happiest on a construction site, on a golf course, in the kitchen, and being a "papa". He is survived by his daughters, Kim Wright and Donell Hoffman (Jay), his son Randy Skaggs, grandchildren and great-grand children. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Wright and son Jack Skaggs Jr. A memorial for A.J. will take place this Saturday at Reis Mortuary, 991 Nipomo Street in San Luis Obispo at 1pm.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019