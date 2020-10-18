I have been trying to get hold of my very good friend, Alex, for two weeks. I decided to put his name in the search engine and found out he had passed. I am so sorry, and I will miss him greatly. My husband, Don, and I had met him in 1976, when we moved to Los Osos on Broderson Ave. Don and Alex loved to talk politics. After Don died, Alex still kept me in nuts, fruits, and even candy and sweets when he found out what I liked. He always brought us tomatoes, etc. He knew how I loved his Early Girl tomatoes, and he even get me started growing them.

I left Los Osos in August and moved back to Bakersfield, but Alex and I kept in touch. I started to worry when I did not get hold of him by phone or e-mail. I am so sorry he passed and I will miss him greatly.

Dolores Mydland

