Alex Cosentino
1933 - 2020
Alex Cosentino
December 19, 1933 - September 23, 2020
Los Osos, California - Dr. Alex Cosentino DDS, long time resident of Los Osos, passed away on September 23, 2020. He was born in Wisconsin in 1933 and moved to California as a youth at 6 years old. He served in the Army as a Dental assistant at Fort Lewis, Washington State. He attended dental school at St. Louis University, St. Louis, Missouri. Later he established a dental practice in Whittier, California. He retired to Los Osos. In his spare time he enjoyed flying, skiiing, fishing, amateur radio, cooking and gardening.
He was preceeded in death by his parents and 9 brothers and sisters. He will be dearly missed by his sister-in-law, neices and nephews, cousins, as well as many friends. May the good Lord watch over him and may he rest in peace.
Due to COVID restrictions the rosary and funeral will be for immediate family only.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Los Osos Valley Mortuary
2260 Los Osos Valley Road
Los Osos, CA 93402
8055281500
October 16, 2020
I have been trying to get hold of my very good friend, Alex, for two weeks. I decided to put his name in the search engine and found out he had passed. I am so sorry, and I will miss him greatly. My husband, Don, and I had met him in 1976, when we moved to Los Osos on Broderson Ave. Don and Alex loved to talk politics. After Don died, Alex still kept me in nuts, fruits, and even candy and sweets when he found out what I liked. He always brought us tomatoes, etc. He knew how I loved his Early Girl tomatoes, and he even get me started growing them.
I left Los Osos in August and moved back to Bakersfield, but Alex and I kept in touch. I started to worry when I did not get hold of him by phone or e-mail. I am so sorry he passed and I will miss him greatly.
Dolores Mydland
Dolores Mydland
Friend
