Alexander Charles Hagist Alexander Charles Hagist, 35 of San Luis Obispo CA, unexpectedly passed away on July 16, 2020 in San Luis Obispo CA. Alex was born in Bakersfield CA to parents Carrie and Stanley on February 23, 1985. He attended school in Bakersfield, graduated and moved to the California Central Coast. Alex was a promoter, distributor, account manager and direct sales representative for multiple California Central Coast breweries. He enjoyed music and a variety of automotive sports. Alex was an amazing father with a heart of a lion, infectious positive upbeat personality, and beacon of light during any social gathering. Alex is survived by his Mother, Carrie Peterson; Father, Stanley Hagist; Brothers, Colin and Mark; Sister, Holly; his four children, Triston, Jude, Damian and Oraia. A message from Alex to his children: Triston, as my first-born son, you are the one who ushered me into a valuable life of fatherhood. You are intelligent and bold, wise beyond your years. I cherish our deep conversations that intertwined us in a way that only you and I can understand. Trist Just remember one thing: "They hate us 'cause they ain't us!" Jude your smile, your rambunctious laughter, and pursuit of happiness have given me reason to live each day. You enlighten my world with your courage and fearlessness. I want you to know, son, that your devotion to be all that you are shaped me to be all that I am. Keep going; I've got your back! To my twins Damian and Oraia, what a surprise and pure blessing! Oraia my princess, I hold you in my heart closely and securely. You are my daughter of radiance, my forever ray of sunshine. You planted seeds of tenderness in my heart with your gentle soul that will continue to grow as you blossom. My arms wrap around you in a loving bear-hug, and that along with your fierce strength will guide you in your dance through this life. Remember, you are worthy! Damian my loving boy, time and time again I watched you turn nothing into something amazingly beautiful and unique. You validate me, son, with your unconditional love. Your gentle and humorous ways make me proud to be your father. Nurture your imagination, Damsters, and let it soar beyond the clouds! I am so immensely proud of each one of you kids and I will always love you. Not only are you forever in my heart but I will remain in your hearts forever. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 PM on July 31, 2020 at 2075 Main St, Cambria CA. A private funeral will be held in August 2020 at San Luis Cemetery. Flowers, donation, and condolences may be offered at 1414 13th, Los Osos CA 93402. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Full Circle Brewing, Mike Kelley & Friends, Cory Ferguson, San Luis Obispo Police Department and District Attorney Office, Operation Surf, the officers at Los Angeles Police Department Southeast Division and all the amazing friends for the love and support.



