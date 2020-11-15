Alfio "Fred" Iaia

November 20, 1928 - March 20, 2020

Paso Robles, California - Fred Iaia passed away at age 91 at his home in Paso Robles. Fred was an American patriot and active in his community. Serving in the U.S. Army from 1948-1986, he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. A veteran of the Korean War, Fred spent time in both Korea and Japan on active duty. He finished his career as a full time U.S. Army National Guard member in Inglewood C.A. Fred was assigned as the supervisor of the bomb detection squad for Governor Ronald Reagan and was honored to work personally with the Governor in restoring his Santa Barbara Ranch Jeep. Fred's passion for vintage car restoration and the National Drag Boat Association, where he served as a Board Member, were his 'Fabric of Being". A regular at car and boat shows, Fred earned many awards for his projects of passion. The "Sicillian Bandit" was known by all drag boat racing enthusiasts resulting in lifelong respect and friendships. Fred met the love of his life, Shirley, who he married in 1976. Fred earned an associate degree in the culinary arts and realized his dream of owning his own restaurant, The Crown and Anchor in Morro Bay in 1979,and expanded with the acquisition of Mason and Stills in S.L.O. .After closing his restaurants in 1983, he went on to manage other local establishments such as The Officer's Club at Vandenberg AFB, Anderson's Best Western and Federico's in Buellton. He became the President of the Buellton Chamber Of Commerce in 1988. Fred retired to Paso Robles where he spent time with his ever growing family and circle of friends. There was nothing better than a day at the lake with Fred. He is deeply missed by all. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Mariano and Rose Iaia, his loving wife Shirley Iaia, his brothers Sebastian and Joseph Iaia, his sister Nellie Iaia, niece Giovanna Iaia and his grandson Jason Barter. Fred is survived by his stepson Graham (Jana) Barter, stepdaughter Christine (David) Morgan, brother Salvatore (Norma) Iaia, nephews Joey, Keith, Vincenzo, Vito Iaia, nieces Rene, Gerri, grandsons Kevin (Kristin), Brett, Ian (Jessica) Barter, Matthew (Rachel), Aaron (Tristen) Hill, 9 greatgrandchildren and very special friend Diane Applegate. A celebration of life will be held 11/20/2020 at the Paso Robles Cemetery at 1:30 P.M. limited to close friends and family only due to covid-19!





