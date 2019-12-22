Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred A. Castaneda. View Sign Service Information Los Osos Valley Mortuary 2260 Los Osos Valley Road Los Osos , CA 93402 (805)-528-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred A. Castaneda Alfred A. Castaneda, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by family at his home in Los Osos, California. He was born May 20, 1948 to Eloy and Tivi Castaneda in Bakersfield, California where he was raised with his siblings: David (Patricia) Castaneda, Reuben (Sarah) Castaneda, Linda (Leandro) Portillo, Susie (Mike) Gonzales and Albert (Liz) Castaneda. Alfred and his two brothers were mischievous and kept their parents on their toes. He helped his family at home and in the fields. He spent a great deal of time with his cousins Abel (Cece) Hernandez, Tina (Robert) Luna, Diane (Philip) Villanueva and Gilbert (Diana) Hernandez. With the support of his Uncle Peter and Aunt Petra Hernandez, Al graduated East Bakersfield High School in 1966. Within a year, he was at Camp Pendleton, graduating from the Marine Corps. He served 4 years in Vietnam where he witnessed and experienced things his mind would never forget. In 1971, he was discharged from the Marines and married Irene Torres Zepeda in May. He became a father to Michelle Cardona and Andy (Shannon) Zepeda. Within a couple of years his third child, Rachel (Scott) Salerno was born. Al quickly found himself a career with the California Department of Corrections. Always a hard worker, he quickly promoted from Correctional Officer at CMC in San Luis Obispo to his final position as Facility Captain of Wasco State Reception Center. In 2002, he medically retired from CDC after suffering a brain stem stroke. Again, he continued to work hard relearning how to eat, talk and walk. Throughout his life, his love of family and friends was his greatest source of joy. Any gathering that provided music, dancing, story swapping and good food, Al would most likely be there. He enjoyed hearing about people's lives and sharing his own stories. And when his legs worked better, he would most definitely be found on the dance floor. In his youth, he danced on American Bandstand. He loved to travel, recently cruising down the Mississippi River in October 2019. He enjoyed going to movies, out to eat, fishing and swimming. He always had a passion for cars and enjoyed his motorcycle too. He organized numerous fundraisers for the homeless and women's shelters, teaching his family about the importance of helping others. He was a devoted Catholic and friend to many. Alfred is survived by his wife of 48 years, Irene Castaneda; three children, Michelle, Andy and Rachel; grandchildren, Nick & Ashley Cardona, Josh & Shay Zepeda, Ben & Elaine Salerno; great grandchildren, Philip Cardona, Steven Longcrier, Alexandria Cardona and Natalie Rae Cardona. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Los Osos Valley Mortuary from 5pm to 7pm with a second viewing at St. Elizabeth's church in Los Osos beginning at 8 pm. The following morning, Saturday, December 28, 2019, his church services will begin at 10am at St. Elizabeth's followed by burial at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park. His family will host a reception immediately following services.

