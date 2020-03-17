Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Lorraine Payne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Lorraine Payne Alice Lorraine Payne, 76, of San Luis Obispo passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at French Hospital. Alice worked at Camp San Luis Obispo for 38 years and retired in 2013. Alice loved painting, fishing, travel, ice skating and being with family. She loved watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up and was there for all their activities, whether in person, or on-line. She was loved and admired by all who knew her. She was the beloved wife of Jack Payne for 59 years, and is survived by her husband, Sister, Teddie Anne Little, brothers, Joe and wife Debbie Juarez, and Rocky and wife Liesl Juarez, three sons, Ed, Jack and wife Gina, and John Payne, niece, Susan Schultz, as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Memorial and Celebration of Her Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Los Osos, CA.

