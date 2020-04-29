Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice M. Ovesen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Ovesen Alice Ovesen 7/20/1923 Grass Valley, Ca. 3/28/2020 San Luis Obispo, Ca. Alice's husband of 55 years Bill preceded her in death in 2004. Alice graduated Grass Valley High School in 1941. She was hired by the state of California Department of Corrections in 1945-working at Soledad State Prison then the Youth Authority and Fred Nellis School for Boy's in Whittier,California and finally Atascadero State Hospital in Atascadero, California. Alice retired in 1979 after 34 years of state service. During Alice and Bills life together they traveled extensively including Europe,Africa,Mexico Australia and Denmark. Alice will be interned next to her husband Bill at Los O Valley Memorial park, Los O , California. In honoring Alice's wishes there will be no services. Alice is survived by her stepson, Darryl Ovesen and niece Laura Borjon. I lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Wilshire Hospice 277 South Street, Suite R San Luis obispo, Ca. 93401. During the last three years of Alice's life she received care and caring from Wilshire Hospice.

