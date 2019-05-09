Alice Miller Alice Miller was born Eliza Garcia on August 12, 1930, in El Paso, Texas. She passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019, at home in Cambria, California, surrounded by her children. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leo B. Herrera, and a daughter, Bertha Ann. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Alois Miller, her children: Larry Herrera (Ida), Nora Maxfield (Patrick), Leo Herrera (Mary), Adeline Brown (Roy), Manny Herrera (Lisa); step-children: Anita Walters (Mike), Peter Miller, Paul Miller (Judy), Julie Miller, Tommy Miller; many grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Alice was a woman of great faith, from humble beginnings, who touched many lives. She was a Secular Franciscan for 39 years. She and Alois traveled many times to Rome, Switzerland and Israel. She spent the last 39 years working for the Lord and produced 7 published books of private revelation under the guidance of Fr. Evan Howard, o.f.m., her spiritual director. Her greatest joy was gathering and rejoicing with her beloved family and friends. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at Santa Rosa Catholic Church in Cambria, California on Saturday, May 11, 2019, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Flowers may be brought to the church or family suggests donations to Shepherds to My Word of Today, P.O. Box 39310, Phoenix, AZ 85069 or Wilshire Hospice, 277 South Street, Suite R, San Luis Obispo, CA 9340

