Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Wanner Ronke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Wanner Ronke Alice Wanner Ronke passed away on Thursday, August 29th in her home in Paso Robles, CA. She was surrounded by her family and her art. A well-known and accomplished local painter, Alice was guided by her creativity and curiosity. She had a keen eye for photography and a talent for translating her subjects into vivid watercolors and oils. She enjoyed depicting landscapes around California's Central Coast, Western New York and abroad. She received numerous awards for her work. While pursuing her passions, Alice developed a wide and mutually-devoted group of friends; after moving to Paso in 2012, she thrived in her new community and was active in the Paso Robles Newcomers, Art Association, Cambria and Paso Robles plein air as well as the Metaphysical groups. As a long-time resident in Cleveland, OH, she was also a member of the Cleveland plein air group and a former president of the Creative Artists Association in Mentor, OH. Alice grew up in Alexandria, VA, earning a bachelor's degree from Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA before moving to Cleveland, where she married Roy Ronke. She spent many summers enjoying generations of family and neighbors at the family cottage on Chautauqua Lake, NY. Traveling, especially to Europe, was a big love; she made many trips to France, Italy, England, Scotland, Greece and Thailand. In 2018, she visited Paris, Portugal and Southern Spain with her family. She also participated in many painting workshops abroad and documented her travels in her work. Her family and friends will remember Alice for her cheerfulness, sense of style, humor, kindness, excellent memory, love of curry and of pink and purple shirts. She will be missed for so much more. Alice is survived and celebrated by many friends and cousins, and her immediate family: two sisters, Nancy W. Sims and Elizabeth (Betsy) W. Bikle, brother-in-law Dan Bikle, nieces Lisa R. Sims, Mary Alice (Molly) Sims, Sarah E. W. Sims, Christine Bikle, Hilary B. Guthrie and Hilary's family, husband Ned and children Charlie and Christine. Tributes and celebrations will be held in Paso Robles on November 2nd , and in Chautauqua, NY in the summer of 2020 (date TDB).

Alice Wanner Ronke Alice Wanner Ronke passed away on Thursday, August 29th in her home in Paso Robles, CA. She was surrounded by her family and her art. A well-known and accomplished local painter, Alice was guided by her creativity and curiosity. She had a keen eye for photography and a talent for translating her subjects into vivid watercolors and oils. She enjoyed depicting landscapes around California's Central Coast, Western New York and abroad. She received numerous awards for her work. While pursuing her passions, Alice developed a wide and mutually-devoted group of friends; after moving to Paso in 2012, she thrived in her new community and was active in the Paso Robles Newcomers, Art Association, Cambria and Paso Robles plein air as well as the Metaphysical groups. As a long-time resident in Cleveland, OH, she was also a member of the Cleveland plein air group and a former president of the Creative Artists Association in Mentor, OH. Alice grew up in Alexandria, VA, earning a bachelor's degree from Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA before moving to Cleveland, where she married Roy Ronke. She spent many summers enjoying generations of family and neighbors at the family cottage on Chautauqua Lake, NY. Traveling, especially to Europe, was a big love; she made many trips to France, Italy, England, Scotland, Greece and Thailand. In 2018, she visited Paris, Portugal and Southern Spain with her family. She also participated in many painting workshops abroad and documented her travels in her work. Her family and friends will remember Alice for her cheerfulness, sense of style, humor, kindness, excellent memory, love of curry and of pink and purple shirts. She will be missed for so much more. Alice is survived and celebrated by many friends and cousins, and her immediate family: two sisters, Nancy W. Sims and Elizabeth (Betsy) W. Bikle, brother-in-law Dan Bikle, nieces Lisa R. Sims, Mary Alice (Molly) Sims, Sarah E. W. Sims, Christine Bikle, Hilary B. Guthrie and Hilary's family, husband Ned and children Charlie and Christine. Tributes and celebrations will be held in Paso Robles on November 2nd , and in Chautauqua, NY in the summer of 2020 (date TDB). Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close