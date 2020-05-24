Allan George Kevin
Kevin Allan George June 16, 1958 - May 14, 2020 Kevin spent his childhood and young adult years in San Jose, CA. He graduated from Willow Glen High School and began his career in the family business, Joseph George Distributor. Kevin settled in Pismo Beach, where he raised his two daughters as a single parent. He enjoyed being with his friends watching the Chicago Bears at Scotty's and hosting parties at his home. All who knew Kevin will forever remember his passionate voice rooting for his favorite teams. He leaves behind his two dearly loved daughters, Heidi George-Prevostini (Chad) and Danielle George-Malone (Brian). He also leaves behind his devoted mother, Bobbe. Kevin's biggest joy was his grandchildren Noe and Bjorn. He was especially excited about the upcoming birth of a new granddaughter, due in September. Kevin was the proverbial class clown, prankster, and loved to be the life of the party. His jokes came frequently, abruptly, and were mostly inappropriate. He was a loyal friend, a generous character, and always the loudest of the bunch. If you would like to celebrate Kevin's life, keep your passions at the forefront, help a friend in need, and take care.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 24, 2020.
