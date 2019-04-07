Allan T. Olson 1947-2019 Allan left this world in a state of grace on March 25 in the comfort of his home in Grover Beach. Through all of his extraordinary challenges, he found the strength to "go with the flow" with a smile on his face, love in his heart, a rainbow for every storm and a smile for every tear. Allan will be forever missed by his wife and soul mate Cheryl. Together they shared an incredibly wonderful, exciting, and magical life. Sister Jane (Todd) and brother Mike (Rose) will miss their brother, as will all of his extended family of friends. A celebration of Allan's life is planned for the near future. HAVE A GRATEFUL DAY!
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019