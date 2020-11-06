1/1
Allan Von Patrick-Miernicki
1948 - 2020
Allan Von Patrick-Miernicki
October 10, 1948 - October 7, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - Von passed away in his SLO home with family members present, due to metastatic cancer at the age of 71. Von is survived by his wife, Kim, his sons Logan and Dustin (Robin), his three Granddaughters, and his brother Michael (Odile) Patrick. He was preceded in death by his father Roy in 1980, and brother Van and mother Marjorie both in 1997. Von graduated SLO High in '66, Cuesta College in '74, and Sonoma State in '77 with a Bachelor of Art degree. He also served in the Army for two years after High School. Von spent his final days at home surrounded by friends and family (and his cats), surrounded by a display of his artwork from over the years. Much of the art will live on in the homes of his many family members. Von was cremated at the Reis Family Mortuary and will be interred at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park alongside his father, mother, and brother. No official service will be planned due to the ongoing crises of 2020.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
