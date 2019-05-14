Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda LeMoine Lehnert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Amanda LeMoine Lehnert It is with great sadness that the family of Amanda LeMoine Lehnert announces her passing on March 30, 2019. Mandy grew up in San Luis Obispo, CA with siblings Jerry, Cindy, Marianne and Jennifer and her parents Jerry and Lois LeMoine. She was a high school prom queen, choir member, and cheerleader. Blessed with a voice that can rival her idols, Mandy, along with Robert, entertained countless friends, family, and guests on land and sea, from California to Florida and around the world. Her most prized treasures called her Grammy: grandkids Blaine, Isabella, Arabella, Rider, Marilyn, and Beverly. She sang songs for them and taught them to make chocolate chip cookies. She was a loving and tireless mother whose influence is profoundly felt in the children and grandchildren she leaves behind. Mandy will be deeply missed by all who loved her. If you want to, you can find her whenever you see a full moon, dancing with her dad Jerry in the starry skies, eating a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. On behalf of the entire LeMoine family; her mother Lois and husband Robert; children Nic, Tami, Wendy, and Cory; grandchildren Blaine, Isabella, Arabella, Rider, Marilyn, and Beverly, we thank you Mandy (Mom, Grammy) for sharing your life with us. It will be a very different life without you. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at Cuesta Park from 2:00 pm-6:00 pm.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 14, 2019

