Andre Joseph Cote Andre Joseph Cote, 90. Andy, to his friends and family, was born in Albany, NY. He died peacefully July 4, 2019 in Nipomo California. Andre moved to California after serving in the Marine Corps and began a 36-year career with Bank of America where he met the love of his life, Marilynn. They raised their four children in the San Francisco Bay area. After retirement they moved around California, eventually settling in the Paso Robles area. Andre enjoyed reading and gardening, playing the stock market and spending time with his friends and family. Andre is remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Marilynn Cote, sons Timothy Cote (Margaret), Joseph Cote (Cheryl) and daughters Amy Broomfield (Robert), Lisa Boatman (Brian), and his five grandchildren (Jannette, Kenneth, Brendan, Audrey and Katherine) A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Nipomo on August 9 at 10 a.m.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 31, 2019