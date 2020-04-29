Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Chris "Andy" Hermreck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew "Andy" Chris Hermreck Andrew "Andy" Chris Hermreck passed away peacefully at his ranch in Paulina, Oregon on April 23 rd , 2020. He was born on October 23, 1949 at the Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria, California to Michael Joseph and Wilma Vance Hermreck. He spent his childhood roaming the foothills and shooting rabbits on the Nipomo Mesa with his brother, Randy and many friends. His father would take Andy and Randy with him to his company's various construction jobs. Many a story has been told about the two blonde-headed boys in striped shirts playing in the dirt or when permitted, jumping on a piece of equipment. He attended Nipomo Elementary School and graduated from Arroyo Grande High School Class in 1967. While in high school, he played tackle on the varsity football team where he received many awards for his coordination, speed and dedication. He continued to pursue his football career for one year at Cuesta Junior College until the day when his Dad came to campus and asked if he was done playing around because he was developing a company that needed him. After that, it was moving dirt, paving, bridge and road building. He had found his calling. Around 1970, together with his father and brother, M J Hermreck and Sons was formed with the purchase of a Cat D-6. Many pieces of equipment were added to that initial purchase over the years as M J Hermreck and Sons expanded. In 1988, Andy and Randy decided to partner with the Jay and Steve Will family in the creation of the Union Asphalt Construction Division. On June 24th, 1972, Andy married Susan Shiffrar. Many a weekend and Friday night were spent at Howie Mehlschau's cabin in the foothills, Jockos, brandings and the "Freddy" barn telling stories and having barbeques. They were blessed with two daughters, Jill Marie and Anne Cecelia. They built a home in Nipomo and they raised their girls there. Sports, 4H and County fairs began to fill their spare time. In 2007, Union Asphalt was sold to Cal Portland and Andy was able to pursue his dream of owning a cattle and hay ranch. Always happiest on a piece of equipment, developing a new farming field or helping work the cows, he never really retired but found a great satisfaction in his new life. Andy is survived by his wife, Susie. His two daughters, Jill and Anne and their husbands, Derek Layton and Elliot Jenks. With his big lap and arms that loved to hug, he was also known as Big Bear to his four grandchildren- Jack Goodwin, Avery Layton, Walker Jenks and Mason Jenks. He was the third child in a family of five siblings and is survived by Michelle Steiner, Lynda Barnum, Gail Hermreck and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Wilma Hermreck and his brother, Randy. As he grew more ill, he asked if I was gathering information for his obituary. He said that all that was needed to be said was that he was an ordinary man that liked to work. Work, he did like, but ordinary was never him. He found peace in the end that he had done his job and provided for his family. Donations may be made to a . A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Prineville, Oregon and Nipomo, California.

