Andrew Kavelaars

February 19, 1957 - October 3, 2020

San Luis Obispo, California - Andrew John Kavelaars passed away, at peace, in the early morning hours of October 3, 2020, in the home of his steadfast friend and caregiver Rozann Blackwell. He left us in his inimitable way--quietly, by himself, while those most saddened at his passing were looking the other way. He was a big man—tall and broad shouldered, his body necessarily large to contain the spirit that animated him. Many of those who knew him would say they were drawn to him naturally by qualities that were not easy to articulate. One well-traveled friend said he saw in Andy the self-effacing reserve he'd come to recognize in the Dutch. In his younger, friskier years Andy often paid homage to the culture of Holland where many of his close relatives live today, saying, "If it ain't Dutch, it ain't much", uttered with an impudent grin.

Andy was born in 1957 in Dickinson, ND, to John and Lucy Kavelaars, who had immigrated to the U.S. in 1948. When Andy was two years old the family moved to California, first to Napa, then Lodi, Empire, and finally, Modesto. He grew up a Central Valley boy, but with his European language and sensibilities very much intact. He attended Catholic schools from grammar through high school and was an all-league center on the football team at Central Catholic in Modesto.

Andy was generally most comfortable when he had his own space to himself, but when he made friends, he stayed friends. He met his best buddy and soul-brother, Keven MacDonald, face to face at the line of scrimmage in a 7th grade flag football game between competing junior highs. Keven says when they saw each other on their first day of high school at Central Catholic, no introduction was necessary—they'd already established their "Hey, I know you"s. Fifty years and countless adventures later, Uncle Andy had long since become a back-up dad to Keven's son and daughter. Keven says he occasionally discovered that his kids consulted Andy on their own during those precarious times when talking to Dad might have been a little uncomfortable--or in daughter Grace's case, just because Uncle Andy was one of her all-time favorite people.

After graduating high school, Andy was accepted into Cal Poly's School of Architecture and Environmental Design. There he met another lifelong friend and mentor, Professor David Brodie, who urged him to enroll in a summer-abroad architecture and fine arts program at the Ecole d'Art Americaines de Fontainebleau outside Paris, France. Andy thrived at Fontainebleau, and was recognized as the best student in the summer program, winning the 1981 Premier Prix de Architecture, an honor which also conferred on him, for the full academic year to follow, a place at the University of Paris No. 7 Architecture and Urban Design program. He lived in school-provided housing surrounded by the best and brightest in his young Parisian cohort of fine artists, musicians and designers. This was the most formative period of his professional life and he returned to Paris regularly to visit friends and mentors, who thought of him as family.

Andy often spoke about his love of Paris and of his teachers and friends there, while never mentioning the recognition he had garnered for his considerable talent. He came of age in an era of hand-drafting and analog methods of communication: model building, free-hand sketching, and perspective drawing the way Leonardo taught it. Not too long ago, a local architect enquired about the software that had been used to produce a set of beautifully delineated architectural drawings that he'd seen. It turned out Andy had drawn the plans in pen and ink. He was a quick-sketch artist, a master of the essential graphic gesture, and a natural at building design. Andy also worked well with builders because he knew that while design can be imaginative and abstract, putting buildings together is anything but abstract. He admired building contractors and worked to earn their respect.

Andy relished the opportunity to mentor others. He served as a teaching assistant, guest lecturer and guest critic at Cal Poly, and when he met young practitioners who shared his commitment to the profession he was generous with his knowledge and the benefit of his experience. He worked at several local architecture firms during his 40-year career including RRM Design Group, Merriam Fraser Architects, Fraser Seiple Architects, Garcia Architecture and Design, and Steven Puglisi Architects.

In his forties, Andy made an irrevocable choice to embrace sobriety, and he never wavered. The years that followed brought on the Great Recession and other life challenges, but Andy remained resolute. He gained ever-increasing admiration within his circle of friends, who found the new Andy almost indistinguishable from the old Andy but with his best traits magnified and his affection for his friends on full display. His friends celebrated this discreetly among themselves, knowing that Andy was uncomfortable with praise or public acknowledgment of his achievements no matter how remarkable.

Andy bore his endurance contest with cancer in a manner this witness hopes to emulate. He was stoic, possessed of ironic humor, alternately irritated and long-suffering, and eager to try experimental treatments. He accepted help graciously and bore himself with dignity. He benefitted wondrously from the care of his physicians in San Luis Obispo and at UCLA and was gifted with months of remission. He made a trip to Paris, visited his Dutch relatives, worked in architecture part-time and found the energy to help out his friends. On the window he sat by every day in his final months was written, in his own hand, this reminder: "If you're afraid of dying you're not living."

Andy was preceded in death by his parents John and Lucy. He is survived by his sister Donna Robinson (Doug), brother Perry (Zilka) and nephew John. Andy did not want a public memorial, and COVID-19 is regrettably abetting his wish. But we who knew Andy are free to celebrate his life in solo contemplation and to speak of him whenever we cross paths—we who knew and loved this talented, unassuming, generous, and remarkably creative human being.





