Angelika "Ann" K. Borradori Angelika "Ann" K. (Baas) Borradori died peacefully at the age of 95 years old on May 18, 2020 at her home in San Luis Obispo, California. Ann was born in Germany in 1925. She served in World War II in the German military as a searchlight operator. She married Gino Borradori of Cayucos, California after moving to California following the end of World War II. Gino served in the European theater of World War II as an American paratrooper in the Army Air Corp. While Ann and Gino would, some years after the war, later meet in Cayucos, California, Ann loved to tell the story of how she first encountered her dear Gino. As she would recount to friends and family: "One night as I was operating my searchlight, I caught a scant glimpse of the most handsome American paratrooper descending from the sky. As I scurried to focus my searchlight beam upon him, I immediately knew that he was 'the one.' Indeed, I followed him all the way to California to win his heart." Gino and Ann owned and managed the Bella Vista Mobile Home Park in Cayucos until retiring in the early 1980s. They were devout Catholics who regularly attended Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Cayucos. After retirement, Gino and Ann built their dream home in the Laguna Lake area of San Luis Obispo where they spent many years of inseparable companionship and love together - often traveling up and down the Central Coast enjoying the sea life, wildlife and visiting friends. Gino and Ann were true bon vivants - loving life to the fullest. Both Gino and Ann will be remembered for their utterly infectious smiles and their unabashed and mischievous wise cracking utterances - often evoking both blushes and giggles. Ann was predeceased by her life-long love, Gino; and her brother, Peter Baas, Sr. of Germany. She is survived by her great-niece, Berrit Baas, and Berrit's husband, Daniel Kiessler, of Germany, and many friends on the Central Coast from all manner and walks of life. Because both Ann and Gino would want all of their friends and family present, a celebration of life will be held in both Ann and Gino's honor after the lifting of the current travel restrictions and social distancing rules.



