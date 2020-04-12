Anita Richardson Garcia Born on May 1, 1910 in Arroyo Grande into the pioneer Branch family, Anita passed just two months shy of her 110 birthday. Anita graduated from Mill's College in 1933 having majored in interior decorating. She married Lorenz V. Richardson and raised two daughters Sharon (Ron) Beller and Savita Carol (Jim) Wilder. Anita was Executive Director of the Natoma Camp Fire Girls Council for 24 years. Her extensive work with Camp Fire was highlighted by summer camps at Camp Natoma. Indeed many former staffers and campers have memorable stories to tell of "Mrs. R" and have remembered her yearly with birthday cards. Another wonderful chapter of life began when she married Ernest Garcia. Together they traveled all over the world. She loved her large, new family and all their extensive activities. Anita was buried in the family plot of the Arroyo Grande Cemetery. A celebration of her long life will be held mid summer (hopefully) in San Luis Obispo. For further information, feel free to contact Sharon Beller, [email protected] or Savita Wilder, [email protected] Please honor her life by making a donation to: Camp Fire Central Coast of California, Inc, PO Box 14660, San Luis Obispo, Ca. 93406.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020