Rachel Ann-Lauren Espinosa Rachel Ann-Lauren Espinosa, resident of Los OSOS, died April 25, 2020. She was 38 years old. A Pharmacy Technician and lifelong resident of San Luis Obispo County, Rachel was a member of St. Benedict's Episcopal church in Los OSOS, a lover of singing. She was also a big fan of Tom Hanks, Steven Tyler, SF 49'rs and had a fondness for duckies. She is preceded in death by her mother Nancy Boll of Highland, Ca. She is survived by her father Stephen Espinosa and partner Ken Miller of Naples, Fl. Her brother Adam Espinosa and wife Teresa of Arroyo Grande, Ca. As well as her beloved nieces and nephews and her fiancée Andy Rogers of San Luis Obispo, Ca. Because of limitations due to Covid-19, a very small service was attended by immediate family at St. Ben's on May 3, in their memorial garden and officiated by the Reverend Caroline Hall. There will be a Memorial Service at some time in the future, when social distancing restrictions are lifted. Donations in Rachel's memory can be made to the continuing ministry at St. Benedict's Episcopal Church in Los OSOS.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 24, 2020.