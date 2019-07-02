Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann "Annie" Silva. View Sign Service Information Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel 1239 Longbranch Ave Grover Beach , CA 93433 (805)-489-5552 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann "Annie" Silva Annie Silva, 99, native of Arroyo Grande died Thursday, June 27th 2019. Annie was born October 13th 1919 in Arroyo Grande to Joseph and Clara Gularte. She married Johnny Silva on November 13th 1943 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society and an Eucharistic Minister, worked with Martha Ministry and also was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis. Annie and Johnny were Grand Marshals for the 1984 Harvest Festival and the first Grand Marshals for the Arroyo Grande Christmas Parade in 2003. Annie was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation, South County Historical Society, Arroyo Grande Hall Association and several local Portuguese lodges. Annie is survived by her sons, John (Carol Ann) Silva of Arroyo Grande; Jim (Carol) Silva of Sedona, Arizona; Joe (Teresa) Silva of Shell Beach; Jeff Silva of Santa Maria; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Johnny Silva in 2004. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 5th 2019 at the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, 1239 Longbranch Ave., Grover Beach, CA between 2 and 5 p.m. Recitation of the Rosary will be held Friday, July 5th 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande at 7:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 6th 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Arroyo Grande District Cemetery 895 El Camino Real, Arroyo Grande.

Ann "Annie" Silva Annie Silva, 99, native of Arroyo Grande died Thursday, June 27th 2019. Annie was born October 13th 1919 in Arroyo Grande to Joseph and Clara Gularte. She married Johnny Silva on November 13th 1943 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society and an Eucharistic Minister, worked with Martha Ministry and also was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis. Annie and Johnny were Grand Marshals for the 1984 Harvest Festival and the first Grand Marshals for the Arroyo Grande Christmas Parade in 2003. Annie was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation, South County Historical Society, Arroyo Grande Hall Association and several local Portuguese lodges. Annie is survived by her sons, John (Carol Ann) Silva of Arroyo Grande; Jim (Carol) Silva of Sedona, Arizona; Joe (Teresa) Silva of Shell Beach; Jeff Silva of Santa Maria; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Johnny Silva in 2004. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 5th 2019 at the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, 1239 Longbranch Ave., Grover Beach, CA between 2 and 5 p.m. Recitation of the Rosary will be held Friday, July 5th 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande at 7:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 6th 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Arroyo Grande District Cemetery 895 El Camino Real, Arroyo Grande. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close