Annetta Grace Christensen In loving remembrance of Annetta Grace Christensen who passed away on March 21st, 2019, at the age of 95 years young. Happily living in active retirement in Morro Bay surrounded by family and friends in her last days. Annetta was born in Aberdeen, Washington on July 27, 1923 to Julia and Walter Eberting. She graduated from Weatherwax High School Aberdeen, Washington class of 1941 and attended many class reunions over the years. Annetta loved to sing and was in the A Cappella Choir in High School and sang throughout her life in church and other venues. Annetta was married in 1946 to then Captain Donald F. Polson recently returned from the far east. They had four sons, Richard, David, Kenneth and Tom, all of whom made her very proud. Annetta was a grandmother of four. She was preceded in death by Donald and her 2nd husband Roy Christensen. In retirement, when she finally got around to it, she traveled to Antarctica, Alaska, China and all over the US. She was a talented artist, singer, world traveler, grandmother, mother, friend to all. She will be missed by all.

