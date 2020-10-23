Annie Echeverria

September 21, 2020

Modesto, California - Annie Echeverria passed away in Modesto, CA, following a short illness. She was born in La Puente, CA to Giacomo and Caterina Oreglia, who immigrated to California from Benevagienne, Italy. Mom grew up on the family farm and in 1949 married Albert Echeverria. They welcomed both their children in southern California, but in 1956 decided to make a change and moved to the ranch in San Luis Obispo County. Although a very different lifestyle, Mom never skipped a beat. Given her outgoing personality, she made friends immediately and became involved in her children's schools, PTA, Community Club, Holy Angels Church, 4-H, Little League, and any other endeavor where her organizational and people skills could be put to use. As her children got older, she worked for a number of years in the District Office of Atascadero School District, widening her circle of friends even more. She enjoyed her work, but certainly had no trouble adjusting to retirement. Travel with Dad, friends and family; entertaining, service clubs, playing cards, and best of all, grandchildren! All kept her busy, as well as cheering on her Dodgers on TV or at Spring Training.

Mom's first priority was always family - she was resolute in her belief that the example a parent sets is the single greatest factor in a child's life. She made sure each person knew of her unconditional love and faith in their character, and demonstrated that belief in both her words and deeds. She often reminded us that her own father died when she was quite young and her greatest desire was to live long enough to see her children grown, educated, and living productive lives. Mom certainly got her wish as she leaves behind her son Matt and his wife Lynelle; daughter Denise and her husband, Michael; granddaughter Debbie and her husband Shelby; grandson Michael and his wife Megan; granddaughter Hillary and her husband Billy; grandson Jordan and his wife Eva; twelve great grandchildren- Henry, Jacob, Sophie, Joseph, Victoria, Lauren, Catherine, Marisol, Alexandra, Phoebe, Bennett, and Frances; and her beloved niece, JoAnne, her husband Lee, and their family.

We received a beautiful tribute from one of Mom's favorite people that simply says it all, "I always think of her as so exuberant, full of life, positive, warm and close to all around her." These words rang true her entire life and explain the impact she was able to have on so many, whether they were gathered around her table or at a chance meeting downtown. Mom loved people and they loved her back.

In accordance with Mom's wishes we will be celebrating her life at a small family memorial in a few weeks. We thank all who have sent us such beautiful notes, and encourage anyone desiring to make a donation in her memory to consider Hospice of the Central Coast, Community Hospice in Stanislaus County, or any organization making a positive impact in children's lives.





