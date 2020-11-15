Annie Kirk

October 31, 2020

Arroyo Grande, California - Annie Laura (aka Laurie) Kirk, 77, of Avila Beach, California, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her home in Arroyo Grande. Anne had been a longtime resident in Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach and other Central Coast cities.

She graduated from San Luis Obispo High School in 1960. Anne worked for the United States Postal Service.

Annie was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was always there to lend a helping hand.

She will always be remembered by her grandkids and great-grandkids as "Tutu," the one who loved them dearly and attended all their events and made them laugh, play, and have a great time.

Annie had a lifetime passion with the ocean that started when she moved to Avila Beach in 1950 and remained throughout her life. She enjoyed walks on the beach and pier or just looking out at the ocean.

Most of all, she enjoyed attending her many grandkids and great-grandkids school and sporting events where she could always be heard encouraging them on. She had a selfless kind passion for caring for others and was always there to lend a helping hand or a bit of conversation.

Annie is survived by sister Dolores Meyer; children Dean S. Kirk (Patricia), Lauri Kirk, Kim Correia (Tim) and James Kirk (Jamie); grandchildren Jessica Correia, Justin Correia, Josh Correia, Tyler Kirk, Jason Kirk, Tristan Kirk, Amber Kirk, Amy Kirk and John Pollock; great-grandchildren Nevaeh Correia, Reese Correia, Avery Pollock and JJ Pollock.

Annie's chosen children include Sam Mallupudi (Carmen) and Tracy (Steve); grandchildren Charmine Mallipudi, Sean Mallipudi, Andres Mallipudi and Alexis Mokuahi-Reyes; and great-grandchildren Ruben Rhodes, Soren Rhodes, Kai Mokuahi, Kaimi Mokuahi and Kaleo Mokuahi.

She was preceded in death, by her husband James Kirk, father, Melvin Smith, step father, Jim Smith and mother, Freida Smith.

A burial at sea is being planned. In Annie's memory, her family asks that you "pay it forward" with a kind deed to others.

Tutu will be loved forever.





