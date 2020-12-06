Anthony Defazio
December 18, 1926 - November 23, 2020
Arroyo Grande, California - Anthony Amerigo (Tony) Defazio passed away on Nov 23, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born to Maria and Dominico in Pennsylvania. He grew up in Waverly, New York, where he graduated from high school. He entered the army and was stationed in Italy. Upon his return he graduated from Fresno State and then worked as a tax auditor for the State Board of Equalization. In retirement he enjoyed Volunteering, going to the gym daily, out to lunch with friends, and the shooting range. He was a member of the American Legion, Retired Active Men, and Pismo Beach Athletic Club. He volunteered helping small businesses through SCORE and as a Long Term Care Ombudsman. Tony was a magnificent man, with a kind word or deed for those he met. He is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Marilyn, daughter Susan and husband Rich, stepson John and wife Hiromi, children Yuki and Miyu, and stepson Mike. A memorial page is available for remembrances at www.mcdermottcrockett.com
. Services will be private. A celebration of life for Tony will be held virtually. For additional information please email adefaziomemorial@gmail.com.