Anthony Richard Chubon (1943 - 2019) Anthony Richard Chubon, 76, passed away peacefully at home in San Luis Obispo on October 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Richard, as he was known, is survived by his wife of 53 years Judy, their sons Russell (Jenny) and Darrell (Mindy), grandchildren Dylan, Devyn, Aiden, Logan, and Landon and his younger brothers David (Fredie) and Michael (Renee) plus several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Nora Chubon. Richard was born in 1943 on Atkinson Air Base in British Guiana during World War II. The family settled near McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento where Richard graduated from La Sierra High School and later earned a master's degree in social work from Sacramento State University. It was during this time that Richard met his soon to be wife Judy at the original Shakey's Pizza in downtown Sacramento. Richard and Judy were happily married in June of 1966. Soon afterwards sons Russell and Darrell were born and the young family moved to Los Osos in San Luis Obispo County. Richard had earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a youth and was an adult leader in Boy Scout troops in Los Osos and Modesto. Richard was a founding member of the Santa Lucia Fly Fishers club and enjoyed fishing trips with Judy and his buddies in waters near and far. Both Richard and Judy had a desire to move closer to their elderly parents in Sacramento and so the family moved to Modesto. After his retirement Rich and Judy returned to the area they loved so much, San Luis Obispo. Professionally, Richard was the Director for the Housing Authorities in San Luis Obispo and Stanislaus Counties. Modest in accepting accolades, Richard received numerous awards and commendations for his tireless efforts locally and statewide to increase affordable housing opportunities for working families and senior citizens. Richard's commitment to community service is exemplified as having served as a board member or director on several organizations including the Stanislaus Children's Council, the Community Housing and Shelter Services, the Stanislaus United Way, FEMA, American Diabetes Association, Lion's Club, California Housing Authorities Association, and the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials. Richard was a gentleman, an outdoorsman, and adventurer. However, his greatest legacy is the unconditional love, admiration, and support he had for his wife Judy and their sons. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation ( www.pcf.org ). A private celebration of life will be held in Richard's honor. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019

