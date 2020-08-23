April Gadker-Thomas With sorrow, our family shares the passing of beloved April Gadker-Thomas. April was born on April 13, 1946. She graduated from Oxnard's Santa Clara High and spent many years in Ventura. She married the late Douglas Gadker Sr. and raised two children, Michelle and Doug; active in their school and sports. April worked in banking administration. Later, she settled in Pismo Beach, her "paradise", traveling and socializing with friends; living with gusto; a family member, foremost. In recent months, April spoke of faith in God, and housebound with the pandemic enjoyed Christian programming. On July 27 th at home, she embarked on her journey towards Heaven. She is survived by children, Michelle Robin Anderson of San Leandro, Douglas Michael Gadker of Pismo Beach, two sisters, four nieces, one nephew, ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and extended family. April was preceded in death by Douglas Gadker Sr., grandparents Josephine and Arthur Peterson, parents Marilyn and Harold Gould, Larry Lyons, and Mike Thomas. A memorial dinner will be held at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store