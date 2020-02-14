Ardythe Jean Gomes On February 11, 2020 Ardythe Jean Gomes was 91 years young when she passed away. She was born and raised in San Luis Obispo, California where she raised her own family and worked. Devastated by her loss, the family would like to thank all who loved, cared for her, and made her smile. We would like to have you join us February 17th at the Old Mission Church at 9:30 for her rosary, 10:00 for her funeral, and burial following immediately after at the Old Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Ardythe, please make someone you don't know smile or help someone you don't know in need as she always wanted the best for everyone.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020