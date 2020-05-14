Arla Stevens Arla Stevens of Cambria, CA passed away on May 1, 2020. She and her late husband Hal, were life-long Californians. Arla had a career as a teacher and school librarian, and was also a church organist for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and trips to the mountains. Arla was active in her church, holding many roles including Sunday school teacher and caring for the grounds. She was a member of the Cambria Community Chorale, where helping students remained a theme. She both served on and was Chairman of the chorale scholarship committee. Arla's love for cats led her to volunteer with HART, Cambria's Homeless Animal Rescue Team. She could often be seen walking Marine Terrace, greeting the many dogs along the way. Arla will be greatly missed by her four children, her two grandchildren, and by many friends and neighbors in this close-knit community.



