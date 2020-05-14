Arla Stevens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arla Stevens Arla Stevens of Cambria, CA passed away on May 1, 2020. She and her late husband Hal, were life-long Californians. Arla had a career as a teacher and school librarian, and was also a church organist for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and trips to the mountains. Arla was active in her church, holding many roles including Sunday school teacher and caring for the grounds. She was a member of the Cambria Community Chorale, where helping students remained a theme. She both served on and was Chairman of the chorale scholarship committee. Arla's love for cats led her to volunteer with HART, Cambria's Homeless Animal Rescue Team. She could often be seen walking Marine Terrace, greeting the many dogs along the way. Arla will be greatly missed by her four children, her two grandchildren, and by many friends and neighbors in this close-knit community.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved