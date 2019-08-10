Arlene Stanley Arlene Stanley, 83, of Paso Robles went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on July 27, 2019. She was a faithful wife, mother, grandma and servant of the Lord. Arlene is survived by her son, Dale and Denise Stanley of Paso Robles; son, Mark and Lynn Stanley of Paso Robles; son, Paul and Debbie Stanley of Arroyo Grande; and daughter Gay and David Vandenhoek. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 4 great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Bryan Stanley. A memorial service will be held August 24, 2019 at 11 AM at Lopez Canyon Bible Camp in Arroyo Grande, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lopez Canyon Bible Camp scholarship fund - 3067 Upper Lopez Canyon Rd, Arroyo Grande, CA. 93420
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 10, 2019