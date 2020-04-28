Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armida Griselda Duralde Robb. View Sign Service Information Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel 1239 Longbranch Ave Grover Beach , CA 93433 (805)-489-5552 Viewing 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel 1239 Longbranch Ave Grover Beach , CA 93433 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Armida Griselda Duralde Robb April 22, 2020 Armida Duralde was born in 1929 in San Francisco, moved to Los Angeles as a young child, and grew up with her older brother and three older sisters, who called her "Baby" all her life. She graduated from Los Angeles Catholic Girls (Conoty) High School, and received her Bachelor's Degree and Teaching Credential from Immaculate Heart College. In 1948, she met Richard Robb, the love of her life, at a dance. They began dating, and married in 1951. They were happily married until Dick's death in 2014. After her children were grown, Armida returned to school and completed a Masters Degree in Social Work. She specialized in the area of geriatrics and worked as a social worker in skilled nursing homes. When Dick retired in 1982, they moved to Shell Beach. In 2019, Armida moved to Sacramento to be closer to her family who had settled there. Armida was an extraordinary mother to her seven children. She was supportive, creative, unflappable. Her home was always filled with friends and neighbors over for coffee. Friends of her children were always welcome into the lively household. She was a consummate hostess, organized parties for every occasion, and welcomed visitors, planned or unexpected. She was an empathetic listener, and offered sage advice to the many people who came to her for direction. Armida was a lifelong volunteer and believed in helping others. She was instrumental in the establishment of World Wide Marriage Encounter in the greater Los Angeles area in the 1970s. She was a devoted volunteer counselor at ALPHA SLO. But her greatest volunteer involvement was her 35 years with Hospice, both in southern California and Hospice of San Luis Obispo County. She provided in-home help, was a grief counselor, and served on the Board of Directors. Armida was a faithful and devout Catholic, and was active in church activities that promoted social justice. Armida will be remembered as a truly unique individual. She was never afraid to speak up for fairness and compassion. She was kind and adventurous and fun. She was a wonderful role model and mentor. She was an exceptional mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, neighbor, and friend. Armida is survived by her children Christine Acosta (Cecilia Duran), Ann (Michel Cam), Jane (James Charlton), Richard (Odelia Tomas), Mary Scott (Casey), Virginia Burns, and John (Kim). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, her sister Irene Duralde, brother Herci Edward Duralde (Patricia), and many other relatives and friends. A private Mass in honor of Armida will be held Sunday, April 26, at the Chateau on Capitol Avenue Senior Living Residence. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 1, from 9 :00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, 1239 Longbranch Avenue, Grover Beach, CA. Visitors are limited to 10 at a time and are requested to wear a face mask. Private gravesite services will be held later that day. Instead of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a Food Bank or nonprofit Hospice organization of your choice.

