Arthur "Art" Garcia Arthur "Art" Garcia died peacefully on August 24th, 2019. He was born on July 9th, 1948 in San Jose, CA to Manuel and Socorro Garcia. In 1978, Art moved to Columbia, CA where he owned and operated Arturo's Mexican Restaurant on Parrots Ferry Road. Art also spent many years living and working in the Central Valley making good friends along the way. At the time of his passing Art was living in Pismo Beach, CA close to his family, where he drove for First Transit in San Luis Obispo. Art enjoyed meeting people, good beer, attending concerts, and spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren. His friendship, smile and carefree demeanor will be missed. He is survived by his brother Ben Garcia, sister Lena Hernandez, son Jimmy, daughter Melissa, and eight grandchildren. A viewing will be held on September 7th, 2019 at Lady Family Mortuary, 555 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande, CA, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with a celebration of life immediately following.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019