Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur O. McCoubrey. View Sign

Arthur O. McCoubrey 1920 - 2019 Art finally rested on Feb- ruary 2, 2019, at home with family. He is survived by his children: Marion, Earl (Julia) and Annette (Egon), six grandchildren: Melina (A.J.), Daria (Ed), John (Kerry), Eddy (Morgan), Rita and Virginia, and 11 great-grand- children and one great-great- grandchild, close friends Jamie and Alexandra as well as his beloved companion Joanne who brought him joy in his later years. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Edna Louise Marsile, his parents, his sister Ruth, his aunt Mae, and his grandson, Arthur H. Pitts. He was born in Canada but lost his parents to illness at age 11. He was then raised in Los Angeles by his aunt, Mae Orchard. We, his family and close friends, are grateful and fortunate to have had his love, talents, dignity, generous personality and wonderful sense of humor to guide our lives. A graduate of Cal Tech, he earned his Ph.D. at the University of Pittsburgh. His career was notable for his contributions to the science of extremely precise time measurement which has allowed many other advances, most notably for the public, the invention of GPS. His very tactful personality led to his success as a manager and his diplomatic work on behalf of the U.S. Rest well Dad, you contributed much to the world. There will be a celebration of life for Art on Saturday, April 13,2019; call (805) 489- 0579 or (510) 527-1266 for details.

Arthur O. McCoubrey 1920 - 2019 Art finally rested on Feb- ruary 2, 2019, at home with family. He is survived by his children: Marion, Earl (Julia) and Annette (Egon), six grandchildren: Melina (A.J.), Daria (Ed), John (Kerry), Eddy (Morgan), Rita and Virginia, and 11 great-grand- children and one great-great- grandchild, close friends Jamie and Alexandra as well as his beloved companion Joanne who brought him joy in his later years. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Edna Louise Marsile, his parents, his sister Ruth, his aunt Mae, and his grandson, Arthur H. Pitts. He was born in Canada but lost his parents to illness at age 11. He was then raised in Los Angeles by his aunt, Mae Orchard. We, his family and close friends, are grateful and fortunate to have had his love, talents, dignity, generous personality and wonderful sense of humor to guide our lives. A graduate of Cal Tech, he earned his Ph.D. at the University of Pittsburgh. His career was notable for his contributions to the science of extremely precise time measurement which has allowed many other advances, most notably for the public, the invention of GPS. His very tactful personality led to his success as a manager and his diplomatic work on behalf of the U.S. Rest well Dad, you contributed much to the world. There will be a celebration of life for Art on Saturday, April 13,2019; call (805) 489- 0579 or (510) 527-1266 for details. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close