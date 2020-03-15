Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Raymond Jensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Raymond Jensen Arthur Raymond Jensen, born November 2, 1940, the fourth and youngest child of Emma Evelyn Adams Jensen and Lawrence Peter Jensen, died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of February 9, 2020. "Ray" was raised in south county, San Luis Obispo. It was an era when children played outside-building forts, creating their own games, exploring the world together; Newsom Springs and the great outdoors were their playground. The friendships made in that time last to this day. He never strayed far from his beloved SLO, though he did join his eldest sister and her growing family in San Jose during his senior year at AGHS. He graduated early from high school and joined the Navy on May 1, 1958, when he was 17. During his 6 years in the Service, he trained as a radioman in San Diego, spent 2 years in Guam as a PO2, then returned to China Lake before his 2 years as a reservist. He was an amazing artist, even while insisting artists "are a dime a dozen." His work with pen & inks, acrylics, oils, watercolors and collage materials speak to the magic of his artist's eye. His portraits, treasured by family & friends, capture the magic of light he so admired in the works of Vermeer. Through travels with friends and family, he was able to realize a dream and see most of Vermeer's work. He was also an "artist" as a builder in the "Wood Butcher" Era. He created the two-story tree house in Pismo Beach where he lived with his wife and children, then helped friends build a massive 3-story home in Eagle River, AK. As a General Contractor, he worked with friends to build apartments in SLO, and worked as a handyman for many of those same complexes. A movie-buff, Arthur made it his mission to see as many new movies as possible. He enjoyed the SLO International Film Festival and annual Academy Awards party held with friends. The day he died was the day of the Academy Awards, a fitting "exit" date for a devoted movie fan. When learning of his death, the most common comments his family heard were, "He was the kindest man I ever knew," and "I really thought he'd outlive us all." He was truly an amazing man and father, a devoted and beloved grandfather, uncle and brother, a loving husband and the best of friends. We will miss him always. Arthur is survived by the woman he called, "the love of my life," Katherine Haak Jensen; his children Miles (Jen) and Maren; his grandchildren, to whom he was devoted, playing a pivotal role in their lives; his sister Evelyn Ada Jensen DelCastillo and her 7 children (and their many children and grandchildren; he was everyone's favorite uncle), as well as the countless friends who were also "family" and formed the fabric of his well-lived life. For information regarding the Celebration of Arthur's life, please email

Arthur Raymond Jensen Arthur Raymond Jensen, born November 2, 1940, the fourth and youngest child of Emma Evelyn Adams Jensen and Lawrence Peter Jensen, died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of February 9, 2020. "Ray" was raised in south county, San Luis Obispo. It was an era when children played outside-building forts, creating their own games, exploring the world together; Newsom Springs and the great outdoors were their playground. The friendships made in that time last to this day. He never strayed far from his beloved SLO, though he did join his eldest sister and her growing family in San Jose during his senior year at AGHS. He graduated early from high school and joined the Navy on May 1, 1958, when he was 17. During his 6 years in the Service, he trained as a radioman in San Diego, spent 2 years in Guam as a PO2, then returned to China Lake before his 2 years as a reservist. He was an amazing artist, even while insisting artists "are a dime a dozen." His work with pen & inks, acrylics, oils, watercolors and collage materials speak to the magic of his artist's eye. His portraits, treasured by family & friends, capture the magic of light he so admired in the works of Vermeer. Through travels with friends and family, he was able to realize a dream and see most of Vermeer's work. He was also an "artist" as a builder in the "Wood Butcher" Era. He created the two-story tree house in Pismo Beach where he lived with his wife and children, then helped friends build a massive 3-story home in Eagle River, AK. As a General Contractor, he worked with friends to build apartments in SLO, and worked as a handyman for many of those same complexes. A movie-buff, Arthur made it his mission to see as many new movies as possible. He enjoyed the SLO International Film Festival and annual Academy Awards party held with friends. The day he died was the day of the Academy Awards, a fitting "exit" date for a devoted movie fan. When learning of his death, the most common comments his family heard were, "He was the kindest man I ever knew," and "I really thought he'd outlive us all." He was truly an amazing man and father, a devoted and beloved grandfather, uncle and brother, a loving husband and the best of friends. We will miss him always. Arthur is survived by the woman he called, "the love of my life," Katherine Haak Jensen; his children Miles (Jen) and Maren; his grandchildren, to whom he was devoted, playing a pivotal role in their lives; his sister Evelyn Ada Jensen DelCastillo and her 7 children (and their many children and grandchildren; he was everyone's favorite uncle), as well as the countless friends who were also "family" and formed the fabric of his well-lived life. For information regarding the Celebration of Arthur's life, please email [email protected] or call 510-995-6919. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close