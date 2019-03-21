Arthur Woodrow Amsk 1927 - 2019 Arthur Woodrow Amsk a twenty year resident of Atascadero passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on March 12, 2019. He was 91. He was born in Livingston, Montana in December of 1927. Art lived a long and interesting life. To read more about him you can visit the Chapel of Roses Atascadero, CA website. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 23rd at the Atascadero First Assembly. The service will start at 1:00 followed by a reception at the church.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019