Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey L. Primm Hobson. View Sign Service Information Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home 1703 Spring St Paso Robles , CA 93446 (805)-238-4383 Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey L. Primm Hobson 6/22/1922 12/22/2019 Audrey L. Primm Hobson was born in Drumright, Oklahoma and was of Cherokee, Irish and Dutch heritage. Audrey was a nurse for 31 years at the University Hospital in San Diego, California. Audrey was an active member of the Assembly of God churches in Chula Vista and Castle Park, California. Serving in leadership positions in several departments. She moved to Woodville, California to become their pastor for six years. Audrey then moved to Ridgecrest, California to serve as a minister at her son Chuck's church and minister to their seniors for three years. Audrey final move was to Paso Robles, California in 1990 to run Sunshine Home #2 for developmentally disabled adults for 14 years. There she was involved with Special Olympics. During this time she served as an assistant pastor of her son's Gene's church in San Miguel. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Hollie 1993, grandson Paul in 1998, son Gene in 2015, son-in-law Norm in 2016 and granddaughter Janice in 2017. Audrey's family consisted of her deceased husband Hollie, her sons Tom (and Peggy), Chuck (and Helen), deceased son Gene (and Nancy) and daughter Phyllis (deceased husband Norm), sister Sharon (and Dick), brothers Homer (and Geneva) and Bill (and Anita). Grandchildren, Christy, Janice (deceased), Tricia (Dave), Julie (Randy), Paul (deceased), Mike (Sarah), Melody (Frank), Tommy (Debbie), Laura, and daughter-in-law Faith (Tim). Audrey also had 19 great grandchildren, 14 great, great grandchildren and one great, great, great grandchild. Audrey was a mom and grandma to everyone and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends who loved her dearly. Visitation: 1/2/2020 at 4pm 6pm @ Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home 1703 Spring Street Paso Robles, CA 93446 Memorial Service: 1/3/2020 @ 11:00am @ Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home 1703 Spring Street Paso Robles, CA 93446.

Audrey L. Primm Hobson 6/22/1922 12/22/2019 Audrey L. Primm Hobson was born in Drumright, Oklahoma and was of Cherokee, Irish and Dutch heritage. Audrey was a nurse for 31 years at the University Hospital in San Diego, California. Audrey was an active member of the Assembly of God churches in Chula Vista and Castle Park, California. Serving in leadership positions in several departments. She moved to Woodville, California to become their pastor for six years. Audrey then moved to Ridgecrest, California to serve as a minister at her son Chuck's church and minister to their seniors for three years. Audrey final move was to Paso Robles, California in 1990 to run Sunshine Home #2 for developmentally disabled adults for 14 years. There she was involved with Special Olympics. During this time she served as an assistant pastor of her son's Gene's church in San Miguel. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Hollie 1993, grandson Paul in 1998, son Gene in 2015, son-in-law Norm in 2016 and granddaughter Janice in 2017. Audrey's family consisted of her deceased husband Hollie, her sons Tom (and Peggy), Chuck (and Helen), deceased son Gene (and Nancy) and daughter Phyllis (deceased husband Norm), sister Sharon (and Dick), brothers Homer (and Geneva) and Bill (and Anita). Grandchildren, Christy, Janice (deceased), Tricia (Dave), Julie (Randy), Paul (deceased), Mike (Sarah), Melody (Frank), Tommy (Debbie), Laura, and daughter-in-law Faith (Tim). Audrey also had 19 great grandchildren, 14 great, great grandchildren and one great, great, great grandchild. Audrey was a mom and grandma to everyone and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends who loved her dearly. Visitation: 1/2/2020 at 4pm 6pm @ Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home 1703 Spring Street Paso Robles, CA 93446 Memorial Service: 1/3/2020 @ 11:00am @ Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home 1703 Spring Street Paso Robles, CA 93446. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close