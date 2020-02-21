Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Cahill "Vinnie" Melone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara "Vinnie" Cahill Melone Barbara "Vinnie" Cahill Melone passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Vinnie was born on September 22, 1938, in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Margery Groesbeck Cahill and Thomas Vincent Cahill. She attended the Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Newton, Massachusetts, Georgetown University's School, of Nursing, and received her RN from Mount St. Mary's University in Los Angeles. She married Joseph Talbot Melone, on June 6, 1960. She is survived by her children, Teresa Prince (Howard), Melinda Melone, Barbara Moses (Mark Hughes), and Michael Melone (Amy), and by her grandchildren Matthew Jicha, Will Melone Harris, Max and Samantha Melone, and Nick Moses. Vinnie was a nurse for many years, and taught nursing at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. After retiring from full-time nursing, she became a doula and served at-risk mothers and babies in SLO County. She was very active in her parish, Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, and in the diocesan choir for the Diocese of Monterey, as well as in other volunteer work. A celebratory Mass will be held at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. A reception for family and friends will follow immediately in the parish hall.

Barbara "Vinnie" Cahill Melone Barbara "Vinnie" Cahill Melone passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Vinnie was born on September 22, 1938, in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Margery Groesbeck Cahill and Thomas Vincent Cahill. She attended the Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Newton, Massachusetts, Georgetown University's School, of Nursing, and received her RN from Mount St. Mary's University in Los Angeles. She married Joseph Talbot Melone, on June 6, 1960. She is survived by her children, Teresa Prince (Howard), Melinda Melone, Barbara Moses (Mark Hughes), and Michael Melone (Amy), and by her grandchildren Matthew Jicha, Will Melone Harris, Max and Samantha Melone, and Nick Moses. Vinnie was a nurse for many years, and taught nursing at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. After retiring from full-time nursing, she became a doula and served at-risk mothers and babies in SLO County. She was very active in her parish, Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, and in the diocesan choir for the Diocese of Monterey, as well as in other volunteer work. A celebratory Mass will be held at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. A reception for family and friends will follow immediately in the parish hall. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close