Barbara Clare Watson 91, died in Nipomo, CA on July 8, 2020 Barbara was born in 1929, in Glendale, CA, to Gulbran and Kathryn Vinger. She lived in Southern and Central California her whole life and loved the area dearly. She married Paul Sigerseth in 1948 and had three children, Steven, Nancy, and Paula. Barbara and Paul were both active in the civil rights movement and supporters of the United Farm Workers Movement in the 1960s. A lifelong progressive, she remained engaged in politics and committed to what she believed was right. Barbara had a love of learning. After her children were born, she went back to school and earned her teaching credential. She began her teaching career in 1969 in the Centralia School District in Orange County. She was district Teacher of the Year in 1994, and retired in 1995. She was devoted to the arts throughout her lifea long time ticket holder to the LA Philharmonic, attendee of plays and collector of art. She loved genealogy and meticulously collected and typed out family stories. She also loved to travel, and especially loved Mexico, where she later married Bob Watson in 1975 in the basement of a tourist office in Ensenada. With that marriage she gained two daughters, Chris and Penny. She and Bob bought a sailboat and had many happy adventures, often sailing to Catalina. Barbara and Bob moved to Nipomo as retirees in 1995 and she lived there for the rest of her life. They took to the small community, becoming very involved in the restoration of the historic Dana Adobe. She and Bob were also involved in their new local library, and the Friends of the Library. Barbara is survived by her children and their spouses: Steven, Debra Lynn, Nancy, Paul, Paula, Tod, Penny, and Chris; and her grandchildren and their spouses; Ethan, Vanessa, Paul, Chloe, Janine, Sam, Ella and Cowboy, along with many dear friends. We plan to place a bench at the Dana Adobe to honor Barbara and Bob. There will be no service at this time due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dana Adobe, read a good book, watch an old movie, listen to your favorite song, spend some time in the garden, look at the ocean, write a letter to a friend, go to a protest, or volunteer for a just cause.



