Barbara Frank A 50 year resident of San Luis Obispo, Barbara Frank was born in Los Angeles in 1924, the only child of Glenyse Smart and Andrew Barnes. She passed away on June 6. A beautiful woman, she had a great sense of humor and was always ready for a new challenge. Barbara grew up in L.A., spending summers in Laguna Beach "swimming like a fish." She graduated from St. Mary's Academy for Girls, where she learned to be a lady and found herself in acting. In the mid-40s, she toured the country with the stage production of "Good Night, Ladies." Married three times, she had two children by first husband Wade E. Miller, Tina and David, living in Newport Beach. She had many careers: model, stage actress, flight attendant, teacher, travel writer, photographer, supporter of the arts and civic life, and tour company owner. After her first marriage ended, she returned to college to become a teacher. In those years, extensive summer tours of Mexico and Europe with daughter Tina began her lifelong love of travel, which continues in the family today. In 1969 she married second husband, engineer Bill Kraus and after a short time in Ashland, Oregon, they settled in San Luis Obispo, where she began travel writing. The Telegram Tribune published dozens her stories on California travel spots, and other periodicals including the Los Angeles Times. It was an East African Safari that ignited a new idea. In the '80s Barbara and Bill created "Photo Odyssey," a tour company that escorted safaris to Africa and other exotic destinations. After Bill's death she married her third husband, retired music professor Dr. Alan Frank, in 1998. They hosted opera appreciation/travel evenings in town, played bridge and travelled before he passed in 2019. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for over four decades, and a patron of the San Luis Obispo Symphony. Barbara passed away peacefully with her daughter Tina and son-in-law Mark Lorge, at her side. Family Matriarch, Barbara will be missed also by son, David of North Carolina, grandsons Dr. Eric (and Charlotte) Lorge, and Alex (and Cassie) Lorge; and five great granddaughters, Madeleine, Colette, Violette, Louise and Simone. The family wishes to thank Bob & Corky's Care Home for the amazing treatment they lavished on her during the last 1-1/2 years of her life. They are also grateful for all that Hospice did for her and the family.



